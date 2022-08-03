Humane society to host first ever 'Pawdicures and Pix' event Thursday
Is your pet in need of a ‘pawdicure’?
Well you’re in luck. The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society is offering its first ever ‘Pawdicures and Pix’ event.
The event runs Thursday, Aug. 4 from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. where residents can bring in their dogs, cats, rabbits or guinea pigs to get a nail trim for $20.
The event is cash only but no appointment is required.
Also between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Clarissa Marie Photography will be on-site to take pictures of your furry friends for $10 (cash only).
Photos will be emailed out after the event.
All proceeds will be donated to help animals in need at the humane society.
