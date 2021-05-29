WINDSOR, ONT. -- Pet food pantry shelves at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society are almost bare.

This weekend the WECHS is holding a pet food drive for Windsor residents who need help feeding their pets.

“Pets are part of the family and in some cases people are going through tough times and just being able to afford that bag of food can really make a difference in allowing that pet to stay in a home that they are loved,” says Melanie Coulter, Executive Director, WECHS. “The food bank has always been able to help bridge those tough times and keep pets with people who love them and right now it’s more important than ever.”

Three Pet Valu stores in Windsor are helping to fill the food bank shelves — all done by telephone.

The stores are also offering customers a discount when you purchase store brand food to donate.

“I heard from Melanie that the food bank was running low and wanted to help. Anyone who purchases wet or dry Performatrin dog or cat food this weekend for the food bank will receive a 10 per cent discount and my three stores will be donating $500 worth of food as well,” says Lauren Edwards, Pet Valu franchise owner.

If you would like to contribute food, call one of three Pet Valu locations in Windsor this weekend:

Pet Valu - 8420 Wyandotte St E– 519-944-7813

Pet Valu Westminster - 5060 Tecumseh Rd E – 519-945-1329

Pet Valu - 13596 Tecumseh Rd, Tecumseh -519-735-0634

The pet food drive runs until Sunday, May 30, 2021.