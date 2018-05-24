

CTV Windsor





A Lakeshore woman is looking for answers after she found a dead alpaca on her property.

Warning: This story contains graphic details some readers may find offensive.

Kati Panasiuk posted on Facebook Wednesday that someone “discarded a poor loving animal on our private 50 acres in what seems to be within the last day or two.”

She says they “cut off the legs, gutted it and tossed it like trash in attempts to hide the body on our property. Along with all its guts and body parts.”

The Windsor-Essex County Humane Society is investigating.

Executive director Melanie Coulter says they are looking into all possible causes into how the carcass got there.

The humane society is also appealing for the public’s help. If anyone saw anything, they are asked to call authorities.