

CTV Windsor





Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is discussing ways to eliminate the wait list for children requiring mental health services.

Sonja Grbevski, vice president of mental health addictions says right now they have 245 kids on a waitlist.

In her presentation to the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare board of directors, Grbevski said she wants to eliminate the wait list for children in Windsor-Essex.

“We want to be able to provide care to individuals when they need us,” says Grbevski. “In particular when you're talking about little wee ones, starting at the age of six, that we need to be available we don't want anyone to be on the waitlist.”

The children on the waitlist start at the age of six and are currently waiting four months.

For a variety of services, including crisis services, walk-in services as well as intensive treatment for children.

Grbevski says Hotel-Dieu works closely with all local school boards to help create a healthier community.