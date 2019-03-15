

There's a change in leadership for mental health in Windsor-Essex

Claudia den Boer is expanding her role as CEO of the Windsor chapter of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

She will now have direct oversight over community mental health programs with Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s executive leadership team.

"As part of CMHA's enhanced partnership with HDGH, I look forward to working on the next steps to continuing to improve mental health and addictions services in Windsor-Essex,” says den Boer.

HDGH’s current Vice President of Mental Health and Addiction, Sonja Grbevski will focus on the hospital's inpatient mental health program and child and youth mental health services through the Regional Children's Centre (RCC).

The move continues a partnership sparked five years ago between the CMHA and HDGH to improve access to mental health services in the community.

"We are going to work together with existing resources to improve timely access as we know this is a significant barrier," says Janice Kaffer, the pesident and CEO of HDGH. "It is not a patient or client's job to navigate this very complicated system during an already stressful time. Together, CMHA WECB and HDGH are, and have been, committed to making this our responsibility."