The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is looking into the cost of installing and maintaining water bottle filling stations in all schools.

The board on Tuesday voted unanimously to support a motion by trustee Kim Bouchard.

Many of the trustees saw it as a step to encourage less single use plastic at schools.

“We’re seeing the impact plastics are having on our environment so I think this is definitely a step in the right direction,” says Bouchard.

The estimated cost of each machine is $3,800 but Bouchard believes the fountains will provide an educational component for students.

“I think our kids are ready for this,” says Bouchard. “Our kids are telling us they're ready for this so we're going to follow suit and do this for them."

Bouchard notes water bottle filling stations are found in nearly 40 per cent of separate schools already, thanks to fundraising by different parent councils.

Bouchard says she would also like to see a station at the Catholic education centre.

Earlier this month, the Greater Essex County District School Board approved a motion to ban single use plastics in all schools.

Bouchard says she will ask for a complete ban on plastic water bottles once a station in installed at every property owned by the Catholic School Board.