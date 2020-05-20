WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and its foundation will be postponing all signature fundraising events for the remainder of the year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The HDGH foundation said the decision was made given the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, along with no current direction from public health on when large group events will be permitted.

“From the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has made every effort to ensure the safety and health of our patients, our staff, and our community. This commitment remains true as we look to the second half of 2020,” a news release from the organization stated.

The signature events impacted include:

The Heart Breaker Challenge has been rescheduled for Saturday May 29th, 2021

The Bob Probert Ride has been rescheduled for Sunday June 27th, 2021

The Big Night Gala has been rescheduled for Friday November 12th, 2021

The Regional Children's Centre Inaugural Beach Soccer Event has been postponed to July 2021

Those looking to still support the HDGH Foundation during the pandemic can do so by making a donation online at hdgh.org/donate.

A new fund has also been set up to help HDGH respond to the needs resulting from the COVID-19 virus. To donate directly to these efforts visit hdgh.org/donate and select COVID-19 as the area to support.