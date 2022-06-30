Hot weather pushing through the region for the next two days
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent, Sarnia Lambton, London-Middlesex and Elgin counties.
The two-day heat event is expected today and Canada Day Friday with maximum temperatures expected to reach near 32 C with overnight minimums near C.
Humidex values are expected to be in the mid-30s.
Environment Canada warns that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality with health risks being greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.
Thursday: Sunny. High 31. Humidex 35. UV index 10 or very high.
Thursday Night: Clear. Low 21.
Friday: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.
Saturday: Sunny. High 30.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
