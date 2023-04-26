'Hopefully we see a family this year': Two ospreys nesting in Essex County

A pair of ospreys have been spotted in Essex County building a nest on a cell tower along County Road 22 in Lakeshore.

Until recently, this species was only seen during spring and fall migration in Essex County, according to local officials.

“Spotted the bird driving to work,” said Lakeshore resident Joe Boute. “And unfortunately, we noticed the nest got knocked down.”

Boute said he and his brother-in-law first noticed the ospreys in March and weren’t sure of how or why an initial nest came down.

Joe Boute spotted the ospreys in March. Pictured in Lakeshore, Ont. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“I haven't seen it in this area before,” he said. “There are eagles nesting in this area — but never seen an osprey before.”

“I would not call myself a bird expert in any way. But I do enjoy watching them and I do believe in protecting them.”

Bird watchers say ospreys are very large, distinctively shaped hawks that exclusively eat fish and can be found around nearly any body of water. During the 1950s and 1960s, osprey populations faced a major decline, but are on the rebound and now considered to be low risk of becoming endangered.

“I've always got my eyes open for this kind of thing,” Boute continued. “It's quite often you'll see hawks on the wires and telephone poles nearby. I actually have seen a snowy owl before. Pretty sure it's a male building the nest. So, hopefully we see a family this year.”

According to the Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA), psprey are a species of raptors that are protected under the Ontario Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act (FWCA).

The FWCA is administered by the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry (MNRF) and protects species, their nests and eggs. Species protected under the Act are species which are not protected under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act (MBCA) which is administered by the Canadian Wildlife Service or the Ontario Endangered Species Act (ESA) which is administered by the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation & Parks (MECP).

According to the act, disturbing or injuring, the bird could result in a $25,000 fine, and up to one year in jail.

A pair of ospreys have been spotted in Essex County building a nest on a cell tower along County Road 22 in Lakeshore, Ont. on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“I wouldn't consider myself an avid birder but I'm certainly interested,” Boute said.

“I understand they have a six foot wingspan and the only way to differentiate them, for myself, between an eagle is they have that hooked wing.”

Wings Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre president Nancy Phillips said it has been years since any injured osprey were brought to their Amherstburg facility.

“Eagles and osprey and everything are sitting on eggs now,” Phillips said. “We're telling the public to stay away, not to go too close and to just observe what they see.”

“If there's any concerns they can call us and get information. But the osprey and all the other birds will take 28 to 32 days to hatch. And they really don't need any help.”

Phillips added, “Even if a baby comes down, they say to leave it, but you can't leave it too far. I mean unless you can put up into a hanging nest a certain amount of feet up. It'll be really open to any predators coming.”

Phillips suggested anyone with concern to call Wings Rehab or the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society.

“My concern is that the cell phone tower might take priority over the bird but I believe it should be the other way around,” Boute said. “I hope we see more of them around and I hope this one gets protected.”