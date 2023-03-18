Animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg calls for volunteers to help with 'baby season'

While people look forward to the first day of spring in less than a week, the animal kingdom is gearing up for "baby season" — and that has an animal rehabilitation clinic in Amherstburg, Ont., calling for volunteers to help raise all the little critters.

Jennifer Dalley, wildlife coordinator for Wings Rehabilitation Centre, said she is looking for eight volunteers a day who can help care for its birds and other animals, feed them, serve as emergency drivers and assist with cleanup and food preparation.

People are also asked to become foster parents and care for some of the animals at home.

"Starting now until the beginning of October, we have babies coming in," said Dalley. "Birds need to be fed every four or five minutes. Other animals need to be fed every two to four hours."

In addition to providing care for the animals both on-site and at home, volunteers are also needed as emergency drivers and to assist with cleaning and food preparation.

Volunteers from a variety of backgrounds are welcome, including individuals between jobs, high school students fulfilling volunteer hours and people just looking for a fulfilling way to spend their time.

The centre permits anyone who is 12 years of age or older to volunteer.

"We'll teach them everything they need to know," she added.

At the Windsor/Essex County Humane Society, people are able to drop off injured or orphaned animals. However, the WECHS is not a "licensed rehabber," according to executive director Melanie Coulter.

"So we're very fortunate that Wings will take animals that need to be rehabilitated or just need to be raised to adulthood. So we partner with them and send a lot of our animals there if they need rehab," said Coulter.

Coulter notes that the Humane Society sees a significant influx of animals in need of care during the spring and summer months.

To help alleviate this pressure, Coulter encourages animal lovers to consider opening their homes as foster parents for kittens and other baby animals.

"We provide all the supplies and all the training," added Coulter.