WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Spitfires' Max Brocklehurst reassigned to Lasalle Vipers

    Brocklehurst takes his shot against a Sarnia Sting goaltender in this undated photo (Source: Windsor Spitfires) Brocklehurst takes his shot against a Sarnia Sting goaltender in this undated photo (Source: Windsor Spitfires)
    Share

    The Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced on Friday that Max Brocklehurst has been reassigned to to the Lasalle Vipers.

    The 15-year-old from Sackville, Nova Scotia was drafted just this year in round three of the OHL Priority Selection Draft.

    Brocklehurst appeared in all five preseason games, with three assists recorded.

    He is expected to make his debut with the Vipers on Sunday in Pelham.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News