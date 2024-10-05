Spitfires' Max Brocklehurst reassigned to Lasalle Vipers

The Windsor Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler announced on Friday that Max Brocklehurst has been reassigned to to the Lasalle Vipers.

The 15-year-old from Sackville, Nova Scotia was drafted just this year in round three of the OHL Priority Selection Draft.

Brocklehurst appeared in all five preseason games, with three assists recorded.

He is expected to make his debut with the Vipers on Sunday in Pelham.