Collision prompts lane reduction on Wyandotte

    A motor vehicle collision at Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue has Windsor police on the scene this morning.

    Windsor police say that at this time, the eastbound lanes of Wyandotte St East are closed from George Avenue to Rossini Boulevard.

    The traffic lights at the intersection are also completely out due to the collision, and police remain on the scene to assist with traffic direction until the light is repaired.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.  

