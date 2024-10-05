Collision prompts lane reduction on Wyandotte
A motor vehicle collision at Wyandotte Street East and George Avenue has Windsor police on the scene this morning.
Windsor police say that at this time, the eastbound lanes of Wyandotte St East are closed from George Avenue to Rossini Boulevard.
The traffic lights at the intersection are also completely out due to the collision, and police remain on the scene to assist with traffic direction until the light is repaired.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
America votes: How the election could impact the Canada-U.S. border
While America's southern border remains a hot button issue on the campaign trail, the result of the U.S. election in November could also impact the northern frontier with Canada, which remains the longest undefended border in the world.
'Great fun in this': Giant roadside attractions across Manitoba highlighted online
It’s 1998. Google was just born, and dial-up was the primary way to connect to the Internet. New sites were being developed daily on any number of topics, from recipes to shopping. David Yanciw, however, was thinking big - big things, that is.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Mother and daughter, 7, found dead after Old Montreal fire; public security minister to visit scene Saturday
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Investigation underway after 2 workers die inside silo
The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace incident that claimed the lives of two people in Georgian Bluffs, south of Owen Sound.
Tax rebate: Canadians with low to modest incomes to receive payment
Canadians who are eligible for a GST/HST tax credit can expect their final payment of the year on Friday.
Frequent drinking of fizzy beverages and fruit juice are linked to an increase risk of stroke: research
New data raises questions about the drinks people consume and the potential risks associated with them, according to researchers at Galway University in Ireland, in partnership with Hamilton’s McMaster University.
Red Lobster is a mess. Here's why the new 35-year-old CEO wanted the job anyway
TikToks of customers stuffing their faces with a US$20 endless shrimp. More than 100 restaurant closures and thousands of layoffs. A revolving door of CEOs. Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
NEW THIS MORNING This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 200 tickets a day over the summer
New data shows the automated speed enforcement camera on King Edward Avenue, between Bolton Street and St. Patrick Street, issued 6,337 speeding tickets in August, the highest number of tickets issued by Ottawa's 40 photo radar cameras.
Kitchener
Impaired driver charged after car crashes in Kitchener home: WRPS
Police have laid charges after a car crashed into the side of a Kitchener home early Friday morning.
New era for former musicians of the K-W Symphony
The K-W Symphony may have played their last concert but the musicians who made up the ensemble aren’t ready for their curtain call.
Cambridge, Ont. mother who killed daughter to be sent to mental health hospital
Melissa Duff-Shore, a Cambridge, Ont. woman who killed her daughter in 2020, has been ordered to a forensic hospital in St. Thomas.
London
Middlesex OPP investigate incident in Parkhill
As of 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, The West Region OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (TEAM) and OPP K9 Unit were operating in the area but have since cleared.
Now is the time to register your child for kindergarten in 2025
It may be overwhelming to be thinking about 2025, but now’s the time to register your child for kindergarten if you want to send them off next fall.
Despite record high office vacancy rates, this coworking space is flourishing
According to the CBRE’s latest commercial vacancy rate report, London saw a vacancy rate of 31.4 per cent, the highest downtown commercial vacancy rate in Canada.
Barrie
Grieving mother calls for added safety measures at Ontario beach after drowning death of son
A woman whose son died last month while at a Penetanguishene, Ont. beach with another family member wants to see safety increased at the beach.
Highway 400 crash near Waubaushene under investigation
Provincial police are investigating a collision along Highway 400 in Tay Township Friday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury suspect assaults police one day after being freed on bail
Two police officers in Greater Sudbury required medical attention for injuries they received arresting a man for the second time in just two days.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Sault Ste. Marie
Two teens charged with setting July fire in northwestern Ont. that did $500K in damage
Two teens, ages 14 and 19, have been charged with arson in connection with a July 14 fire in Cat Lake First Nation that destroyed $500,000 in construction materials.
Here's what the jury didn't hear in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial
A northeastern Ontario jury has started deliberating in Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial, we can now tell you what they weren't allowed to hear.
Proof that cleared police of Thunder Bay man's throat injury comes out in the end
A suspect who accused Thunder Bay police of being responsible for his throat injury actually hurt himself when he swallowed a large amount of drugs.
Ottawa
Language watchdog tells Gatineau, Que. cafe to write Instagram posts in French
The owner of a Gatineau, Que. café says it's 'silly' that Quebec's language watchdog is telling the business to write its Instagram posts in French.
Here's how much gas prices in Ottawa are set to go up Saturday
Gas prices in Ottawa are set to rise this weekend after a slight uptick overnight.
Toronto
Two pedestrians taken to hospital after Vaughan crash, one person in custody
Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after an early-morning collision in Vaughan.
'Unacceptable:' Toronto councillor calls for public inquiry into Eglinton Crosstown delays
A Toronto city councillor is calling for a public inquiry into the construction of the delayed and over-budget Eglinton Crosstown LRT.
Montreal
Mother and daughter, 7, found dead after Old Montreal fire; public security minister to visit scene Saturday
The two people who died in a major fire in Old Montreal on Friday were a mother and her seven-year-old daughter, sources told Noovo Info.
Police boosting presence in Montreal ahead of Oct. 7 anniversary of Israel-Hamas war
Montreal police say they are increasing their presence across the city ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Winnipeg
Oliveira leads Winnipeg Blue Bombers to 31-10 road win over Ticats
Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to roll along. Oliveira ran for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown to power Winnipeg past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-10 on Friday night.
Manitoba doctors getting sick of sick notes: report
A new report from Doctors Manitoba is calling for major changes to the way sick notes are issued in Manitoba, saying they are a waste of time for doctors and employers.
Edmonton
Bains makes case to be full-time Canucks player in Vancouver's 4-1 pre-season win
Forward Arshdeep Bains hopes his final audition was good enough to earn him a spot in the Vancouver Canucks cast when the curtain opens on the NHL regular season.
Woman dies in east Edmonton collision with building on 118 Avenue
A 79-year-old woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving crashed into an east Edmonton building late Friday afternoon.
Goaltender Jack Campbell enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jack Campbell has entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.
Calgary
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in southeast Calgary
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Calgary on Friday night.
B.C. Lions snuff out Calgary Stampeders playoff hopes with 32-15 win
The loss that extinguished the Calgary Stampeders playoff dreams Friday provided some deja vu for head coach Dave Dickenson.
Kyle Connor scores winner for Jets in 3-2 pre-season win over Flames
The Winnipeg Jets prevailed 3-2 over the Calgary Flames in Friday's final dress rehearsal for the NHL regular season for both clubs.
Regina
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
Judge reserves decision in challenge of SaskPower natural gas expansion
A group of climate activists is challenging SaskPower's move towards natural gas, arguing it violates their Charter rights.
Regina kids facing mobility issues gifted toy cars through Go Baby Go program
Regina kids facing mobility issues were gifted toy cars through the Go Baby Go program.
Vancouver
Parents plead for more help for youth after 13-year-old B.C. boy dies of drug overdose
Chayton Point loved to dance. Just ask his mom.
Doubled tax, more child care, new tech jobs: B.C. election campaign wraps second week
As the provincial election campaign reaches the halfway mark, the party leaders made pitches to voters on bread-and-butter issues: housing, child care and jobs.
'You will see a significant and visible police presence': VPD planning for protests for Oct. 7
Vancouver police have deployed extra resources in anticipation of multiple protests planned for Oct. 7.
Vancouver Island
Teachers' union wants education focus in B.C.'s 2024 election
We haven't heard the candidates talk much about education during B.C.'s 2024 election campaign, but the teachers' union is trying to put the spotlight on that issue.
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Early morning earthquakes rattle B.C.
Many British Columbians were shaken awake early Friday morning when an earthquake struck in the Strait of Georgia, about 18 kilometres southwest of Tsawwassen.
Atlantic
Battle between activist candidate and ex-Tory reflects schism in N.B. politics
A riding in southwest New Brunswick that for decades was a Progressive Conservative stronghold is shaping up to be a bellwether that could offer a window into the future of the Tory party, and maybe of the province.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
'Pattern' of violence, threats against federal fisheries officers in Maritimes: DFO
The federal Fisheries Department says it is concerned about a "pattern" of violence and threats toward its enforcement officers after two tense incidents off southwestern Nova Scotia last month.
N.L.
Marathon goat: Animal runner wins hearts and a medal after crashing Newfoundland race
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
Labrador residents say 'inhumane' food prices force families to go hungry
A mother in a community where the cost of living is one of the highest in the country says grocery prices are 'inhumane' and retailers are putting profits ahead of people’s basic human right to food.
Small English soccer team has huge year, thanks in part to Newfoundland and Labrador
A soccer game in England on Tuesday night drove a spike in online traffic across the Atlantic to a website launched by the Newfoundland and Labrador government.