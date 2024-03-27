Homeowner discovers woman cooking in kitchen after break-in

Chatham-Kent police say a homeowner discovered a woman broke in and was cooking in the kitchen.

At 8:49 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter on Queen Street in Chatham.

Police say the homeowner was alerted by a smoke alarm and upon investigation discovered a woman cooking in the kitchen. The woman had gathered personal property, including blankets and a cooler.

The homeowner called 911 and the woman fled the scene. Officers quickly arrived and located the woman on Raleigh Street.

The 24-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. As a result of the bail hearing, the woman was remanded into custody with a future court appearance of April 2.