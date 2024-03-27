WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Homeowner discovers woman cooking in kitchen after break-in

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police say a homeowner discovered a woman broke in and was cooking in the kitchen.

    At 8:49 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter on Queen Street in Chatham.

    Police say the homeowner was alerted by a smoke alarm and upon investigation discovered a woman cooking in the kitchen. The woman had gathered personal property, including blankets and a cooler.

    The homeowner called 911 and the woman fled the scene. Officers quickly arrived and located the woman on Raleigh Street.

    The 24-year-old Chatham-Kent woman was arrested and charged with break and enter and theft. She was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing. As a result of the bail hearing, the woman was remanded into custody with a future court appearance of April 2.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News