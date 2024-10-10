Homeless to receive a Thanksgiving meal thanks to donation to Downtown Mission

People experiencing homelessness will receive a Thanksgiving meal, thanks to a donation made to the Downtown Mission.

Windsor businessman and philanthropist, Sam Sinjari, has provided a full turkey dinner donation for the eighth time.

A traditional turkey or ham meal will be made by the Downtown Mission’s kitchen staff, served to those who are hungry by volunteers. More than 200 people are expected to attend.

The meal will be given out between 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Mission Dining Room.

“Giving back is more than a responsibility; it’s a privilege,” said Sinjari.

“Nonprofits like the Downtown Mission work tirelessly to ensure that no one in our community goes without, especially during times like Thanksgiving. The private sector plays a critical role in supporting these efforts and it’s essential that we unite to help organizations meet the basic needs of those who rely on them.”

Sinjari continued, adding when businesses step up, it strengthens the community.

“By supporting the Downtown Mission, we’re not just providing food or resources – we’re offering dignity and respect to those who need it most,” he said.