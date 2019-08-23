The 44th annual Tecumseh Corn Festival is kicking off at Lacasse Park.

The event boasts about 18 tonnes of corn and about up to 20,000 people are expected to attend.

Windsor's Christie Palace will return home this Friday for a performance on the Bonduelle main stage at the festival. Leamington's Jody Raffoul will also perform on Friday night.

Fred Penner, Bishop Boys, Phil Kane Trio, Pretzel Logic are booked for Saturday.

Other activities include a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday, rides, midway and vendors.

Sunday features the Cream of the Crop Car Show, Border City Barkers Dog Agility Show and the Miss Tecumseh Pageant.

There will be a pickleball tournament, disc golf tournament, and 3 on 3 Hockey Tournament.

Daily general park admission is $5. There’s free admission for Seniors on Friday for “Senior's Day” all day. Children 12 and under are free all weekend.

All paid park admission includes live entertainment and concerts scheduled on the festival stage.