Organizers are gearing up for the Tecumseh Corn Festival with some new additions.

The 44th annual event runs at Lacasse Park Aug. 23 – 25.

Paul Anthony, director of parks and recreation, says some changes include new site layout and new events, including pickleball an disc golf.

The town is also offering free swimming at Tecumseh Leisure Pool.

Another change includes an increase in admission from $3 to $5, to help offset some of the costs due to challenges for sponsorship dollars.

Several entertainers will be taking the stage, including Christie Palace and Jody Raffoul on Friday and Fred Penner on Saturday.

The Miss Tecumseh Pageant runs Sunday afternoon.