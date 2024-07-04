Canadian National Junior Hockey Team summer camp coming to Windsor

The City of Windsor and the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club have teamed up with Hockey Canada to bring the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp and exhibition games to the WFCU Centre this month.

On July 30 at 7:30 p.m., a Canadian National Junior Team red and white game will take place.

The following day, on July 31 at 7:30 p.m., Canada will take on Sweden.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Hockey Canada to bring the Canadian World Junior Summer Camp to Windsor,” said John Savage, owner and governor of the Windsor Spitfires.

“This event not only provides a fantastic opportunity for our community to see some of the best young talent in hockey, but also supports the development of future stars of the game.”

Tickets can be bought at the WFCU Centre Box Office or online beginning Friday at 10 a.m.

If you would like to attend one game, you can buy a ticket for $30 plus fees or $45 plus fees for both. Season ticket holders will be sent an email with instructions on how to get their tickets at a special price.

The box office will be open all weekend:

Friday, July 5: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 6: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 7: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.