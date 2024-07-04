Deal ratified for Windsor border officers

Windsor border officers with Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) have voted to ratify their tentative agreement.

A total of 91 per cent voted in favour. The nationwide vote took place from June 20 to July 4.

“Today, we celebrate our members who showed unwavering commitment and solidarity to reach the best possible contract for workers,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC national president.

“This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

The agreement will see more than 9,000 employees at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) get a wage increase surpassing recent increases to other Canadian law enforcement agencies. They will also have enhanced protections relative to technological changes and better provisions for shift scheduling and leave, according to PSAC’s website.

“I’m proud of the solidarity our members have shown over the past two years of negotiations,” said Mark Weber, CIU national president.

“We would not have achieved this agreement without the strength and support shown by thousands of members across the country who took action to support our bargaining team.”

Now, PSAC will meet with representatives from the Treasury Board and CBSA to sign the contract. After it’s signed, the non-monetary terms will be in place.

Pay must be raised within 180 days of signing and retroactive pay must also be given back to the date the last contract expired.