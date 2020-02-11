WINDSOR -- Windsor fire officials say a blaze at a Windsor print shop caused $1 million in damage and was intentionally set.

Crews responded to the 1600 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire at Hogan’s Printing on Sunday at 7:20 a.m.

The fire investigation is now complete. The $1-million damage total includes Hogan's and neighbouring Palazzo Moda and CIBC.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say the area was canvassed for witnesses and any video surveillance footage of the area.

Windsor officers were working alongside fire officials to determine the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire.

This was the second fire for the printing business. About 15 months ago, Hogan’s Printing was hit by fire at its Drouillard Road location.

That fire caused $500,000 in damage and forced the business to move to the Tecumseh Road location.