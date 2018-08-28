

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested two people after a hit and run collision on Elm Avenue.

Officers responded to the crash in the 800 block of Elm Avenue around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Police received information that the vehicle fled the scene with two occupants inside.

A witness in the area told officers that they observed a vehicle matching the description in the 800 block of Wellington Avenue.

Officers located the vehicle with a suspect inside.

Police say the suspect ran from the vehicle, but was arrested after a foot pursuit. Another suspect was also located nearby and placed under arrest without incident.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the week.

Officers also say they located a quantity of property in the vehicle, which is believed to have been stolen.

The Property Crime Unit continues to investigate and more charges are anticipated.

Shane Sylvestre, 34, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

John Boocock, 29, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.