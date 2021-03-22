WINDSOR, ONT. -- Eligible residents who are getting their COVID-19 vaccine in Windsor can get a free ride to the vaccination site.

Transit Windsor is offering rides free of charge to individuals who are getting the vaccine at Windsor locations.

"To further support our residents in getting vaccinated, Transit Windsor will be providing free round trip transportation services for those individuals getting their vaccination," says Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette.

Marentette says the residents need to tell transit staff that they are heading to a vaccination site or returning from one to receive the complimentary service.

"This is a wonderful service being offered by Transit Windsor and will greatly assist providing access to vaccinations," says Marentette.

Here are the four locations for eligible seniors to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment:

The Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) Centre Clinic

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre (NFFRC)

The St. Clair College SportsPlex

Windsor Hall

Vaccination clinics are by appointment only and walk-ins are not permitted.

A fifth site at Amherstburg's Libro Centre opens next Monday.

The free Transit Windsor rides are for the Windsor locations.

Windsor-Essex pharmacies are also administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to adults 60 and older.