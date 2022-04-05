Highway 401 westbound traffic impacted by transport truck fire: Chatham-Kent OPP

Highway 401 westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane after a transport truck fire in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the truck caught fire on the 401 on Tuesday.

*Traffic Advisory* Highway 401 westbound between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the removal of a transport truck which caught fire. Updates when available.#ChathamOPP ^dr pic.twitter.com/UzuXIymrWM — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) April 5, 2022

Police say westbound between Kent Bridge Road and Communication Road will be reduced to one lane to facilitate the removal of a transport truck.

More details will be released when available.