Highway 401 eastbound reopens in Chatham-Kent after crash with critical injuries

A section of Highway 401 eastbound in Chatham-Kent has reopened after a serious crash.

Chatham-Kent OPP say the crash took place on the 401, just west of Bloomfield Road around 9:36 a.m. Thursday.

Chatham-Kent EMS say three patients were assessed and treated. Two of the patients are suffering minor injuries and one has critical injuries, according to a social media post by EMS.

Please be advised of the 401EB closure in our region due to a collision. CKEMS had 3 paramedics units and a Supervisor Unit responded to this incident. 3 patients assessed and treated in total. 2 suffering minor injuries and 1 with critical injuries. https://t.co/5yF5RdJXdm — Chatham-Kent EMS (@CK_EMS) January 27, 2022

Three paramedics units and a supervisor unit responded to the incident.

Traffic was backed up in the area and OPP officers were asking motorists to use alternate routes.

Derek Rogers, West Region OPP media relations coordinator, says the crash involved two vehicles.

“We have a pickup truck that was towing an ATV and we have a small compact car as well. We know they came into collision,” says Rogers.

Rogers says two people in the pickup truck have non-life threatening injuries and the person in the car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Serious crash closes the eastbound lanes of #Hwy401 just west of Bloomfield Road @MunicCK. 3 people taken to hospital, 1 with serious life-threatening injuries. #OPP continuing to investigate. Updates to be provided when new info becomes available. Please #DriveSafely. ^es pic.twitter.com/yo3UZkg6lW — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 27, 2022

The collision is under investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.