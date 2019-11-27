WINDSOR -- The high winds are causing widespread damage to trees and hydro poles in Windsor and Essex County.

A special weather statement remains in place for Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent Wednesday.

The statement comes as wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour could develop. Exposed areas may see winds as high as 90 km/hr.

Hydro One says crews are seeing damage in southern Ontario, like a pole that snapped near Essex.

Local distribution company E.L.K. Energy Inc. is thanking customers for their patience as crews respond to multiple reports of damage to the distribution system.

Environment Canada says a sharp cold front will blast the region Wednesday afternoon.

The winds will slowly ease in the evening.