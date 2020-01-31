WINDSOR -- The Hiatus House and the Mexican Consulate in Leamington will be working closely together to help vulnerable women and children.

Consul of Mexico Alberto Bernal and the executive director Thom Rolphe of Hiatus House signed an agreement on Thursday.

The partnership is expected to help victims of violence, in this instance, those who speak Spanish, and may be unaware of community services which might be of help.

Employees of the Mexican consulate have completed a program to assist victims.

Hiatus House is a 36-bed shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence.