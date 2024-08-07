Water main break in Wheatley causes discoloured water

A water main break in Wheatley is the cause of potential discolouration in water.

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is advising residents that the water is safe to drink.

The Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission is sampling the water and will continue to do so.

If you see discoloured water, the municipality said to run your cold tap in the bathtub until the water runs clear.

Any concerns can be called in to 311 or 519-360-1998. Emails can be sent to ck311@chatham-kent.ca.