First Time Rider orientation day coming up in Chatham-Kent, Lambton

A First Time Rider orientation day is quickly approaching, inviting your little ones to come check out what the bus is all about.

On Aug. 17, the Chatham-Kent Lambton Administrative School Services (CLASS) and local bus operators invite out kids in junior kindergarten to grade one.

It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ursuline College in Chatham (85 Grand Avenue West) and Great Lakes Secondary School in Sarnia (340 Murphy Road).

“Parents are encouraged to bring their children to this free session, where they will watch a brief animated school bus safety video and then have the opportunity to board a bus and go for a short ride together,” reads a news release.

“Safety trainers will be on site to talk to the children and parents about basic school bus safety rules and how to evacuate a bus in case of emergency.”

Sessions will continue all day and will take about an hour of your time.