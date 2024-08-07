LaSalle tennis courts to be turned into pickleball courts

Tennis courts in LaSalle are being turned into pickleball courts.

LaSalle council moved the motion to convert two of the four courts on Front Road into six pickleball courts.

The LaSalle Pickleball Association made the request for more courts.

Work is underway and LaSalle asks all the avid players wanting to use the courts to check its website for updates on the work.

The cost of the project is an estimated $10,000.

“The tennis/pickleball courts on Front Road are scheduled to be removed from the park within the next five years as part of the development of the LaSalle Landing,” reads a release from the town, noting the current construction is only a temporary solution.

“In addition, the town is beginning a Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan with the intention to gather input from the public, stakeholders, and other key groups to recommend what upgrades, new developments and repurposing opportunities exist to better support the recreation needs of residents.”

Once the tennis courts are changed over, there will be a total of 11 outdoor pickleball courts in the town. The others are located at Heritage Park and Vince Marcotte Park.