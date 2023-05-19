Here’s where the parking fines are increasing in Windsor

The cost of parking illegally in school zones, on fire routes and near fire hydrants is increasing in Windsor.

The city says it is cracking down for safety.

During the 2023 budget process, Windsor City Council approved the following increases:

Park, stop or stand in a school bus zone rises from $45.00 to $ 80.00

Park or stop in a no stopping zone rises from $50.00 to $80.00

Park or stop in a fire route rises from $108.00 to $150.00

Park within three meters of a fire hydrant rises from $45.00 to $80.00

A parking ticket is seen on a vehicle in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 19, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)“We’ve seen an increase in public safety issues in areas that should be among the safest and clearest areas we have,” said Parking Services coordinator Bill Kralovensky. “Hopefully raising the fine amount will promote better compliance, thereby protecting the public safety of our residents.”

The increases take effect Tuesday, May 23, 2023.