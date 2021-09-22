WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Residents who want to access non-essential businesses will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination as the province’s certificate program takes effect today.

The Ontario government is rolling out the program in two stages.

Starting Sept. 22, fully vaccinated residents can click here to go to provincial website here to get their vaccination receipts.

The receipts can be printed or saved as a PDF to a mobile device to show as proof.

On Oct. 22, the government’s QR code and verification app takes effect. Users will have to request their certificate through the province’s digital portal or service desk.

The CIty of Windsor has released it's own vaccination policy, including requiring residents age 12 and over to show proof of vaccination to enter sports facilities.

Here’s a list of some of the places vaccination is required as of Sept. 22:

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios)

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas)

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and person fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities (with the exception of youth recreational sport)

Sporting events

Indoor areas of waterparks

Indoor areas of commercial film and TV productions with studio audiences

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs

Racing venues

The province says unvaccinated people will not be prevented from accessing necessary medical care, grocery stores, basic medical supplies or essential services.

Here’s a list of situations where individuals will be exempt from showing a vaccine certificate.

With files from CTVNewsToronto.ca's Sean Davidson.