WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is implementing a new vaccine policy that goes further than the provincial recommendation.

“If you are 12 and above you must be vaccinated fully to enter an arena, community center or pool,” says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

Starting Wednesday, Ontario begins proof of vaccination to enter non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants and movie theaters.

“We are going to have dedicated access points at all of our facility. There will be someone stationed there to check vaccination records against the ID of the person that’s trying to enter and we won’t be able to let them in, if they’re not fully vaccinated starting tomorrow,” says Dilkens.

The city announced the added measures on Monday with the intent to implement the policy Wednesday, but has since opted to give parents, coaches and teams a bit more time.

The amendment allows athletes under the age of 18 who have received their first dose of the vaccine to use the facilities, full vaccination will be required by Nov. 1.

The Town of LaSalle is taking a different approach.

“The City of Windsor has implemented their own policy, but at this time we feel we are able to mandate the provincial regulations and we are able to manage that in facility we have here,” says Patti Funaro, director of culture and recreation, town of LaSalle.

There are different rules for different age group at the Vollmer Complex. All spectators over the age of 12 will have to provide proof of vaccination.

“However if you are a youth and you are here to actively participate in a sport or recreational activity so you’re between the ages of 12 and 17, you don’t have to have a vaccine,” says Funaro.

The town has hired a security company to verify documents at the door. Funaro is warning there could be lineups and delays as the system is rolled out.

“We understand that people are frustrated and maybe don’t know all the rules and they’re different at every facility, but we just ask that people are patient with us, it’s gonna take some time to work through this stuff and work out the kinks,” says Funaro.

The Town of Tecumseh, Kingsville and Leamington will all be following measures as outlined by the province.