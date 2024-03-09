Here's what happening in Windsor-Essex for March Break 2024
There are plenty of things to do in Windsor-Essex over March Break 2024.
Here is a list of events and activities happening from now until Mar. 17.
Sean Kenney's Animal Super Powers
Date: March 11-15 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The exhibition, which features sculptures made from LEGO bricks, is set up inside the Event Centre at LaSalle Landing at 970 Front Road.
General admission tickets are $14.69 (including tax) per person for anyone ages three and up.
March Break at Colasanti's
Date: March 8-17.
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens on 1550 Road 3 East in Kingsville is offering its March Break Club Card which allows people to buy 3 activitiy passes and get two for free.
During March Break, visitors can also partake in sand art classes, planting classes and a wood sign painting workshop with "You Can Do It DIY Kits."
More info on all Colasanti's March Break details is available here.
Adventure Bay's March Break fun
Date: March 9-17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
You can purchase your Splash Pass ticket online for the day you are planning to attend the water park on 401 Pitt Street West.
Please note Splash Pass tickets can only be used on the day they are purchased for.
A limited number of tickets are available at the front desk for each day.
All about maple at the Canadian Transportation Museum
Date: March 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Taking place at the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village on 6155 Arner Townline in Kingsville, visitors are invited for a day of engaging insights from a distinguished guest speaker, delectable maple treats, culinary delights, offerings from local vendors, exciting crafts for kids and much more.
The full event schedule is available at this link.
Free guided tours at Art Windsor-Essex
Date: March 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
"Have you ever wondered what secrets lie within the works of art in the galleries? Find out for yourself during the public guided tours of Art Windsor-Essex on 401 Riverside Drive West. Interpretive tours of the gallery take pace Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Learn about the artistic approach and vision of the fascinating artists featured in the current exhibitions.
Tours are free with admission to the gallery. Admission is free for AWE members. Attendees will meet their gallery guide on the second floor.
Youth March Break art camp at Art Windsor-Essex
Date: March 11-15 with drop-off at 9 a.m. and pickup at 4 p.m. for children ages six to 12 years old.
According to AWE, its March Break Art Camp is the perfect opportunity for budding artists to learn new techniques, express themselves and make new friends who share their passion for art. Throughout the week, experienced instructors will guide participants through a range of hands-on activities, including painting, drawing, sculpting and more.
Register now using this link.
Dark Sky Nights: Indigenous Astronomy Presentation
Date: March 9, open until midnight, at Point Pelee National Park.
This careful observation of the Stars, the Moon, the Sun, and other celestial bodies by Indigenous Peoples stand as a rich and foundational source for the origins of modern astronomy.
Point Pelee, in collaboration with Caldwell First Nation, is inviting visitors to an exciting presentation by Samantha Doxtator of the Oneida Wolf Clan.
Learn about Haudenosaunee perspectives on astronomical connections to creation stories, innovation, perseverance, and life cycles on Earth. Stay after the presentation for a Dark Sky Night
The cost is included with park admission. More information is available at this link.
Maple Syrup Festival: Lumberjack Weekend
Date March 9 and 10, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at John R. Park Homestead Conservation Area
This year, the conservation area at 915 County Road 50 in Essex is celebrating Maple Month with a Lumberjack Weekend, featuring maple-themed activities, including the ever-popular Maple Taffy pour.
Experience the #MapleTrail and all of the maple-infused delights these partners have to offer.
For "lumberjacks and jills," get your flannel ready for Lumberjack weekend with a Moustache contest, Lumber Costume Contest, Axe throwing demonstrations and more!
More information is available at this link.
March Break Art Camp
Date: March 11 – March 15, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm
Let your child's creativity soar during March Break at Expressive Brush Art Studio! From March 11th to March 15th, children aged 5 to 13 can explore the world of art at 3919 Howard Ave, Windsor. Dive into texture, volume, forms and elements of art while creating new 3D projects.
For details and registration, visit the event page.
Expressive Brush Art Studio at 3919 Howard Avenue in Windsor.
March into March Break at Fort Malden
Date: March 11 – March 15, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Join Fort Malden National Historic Site for "March into March Break!"
From March 11th to March 15th, children aged 6 to 12 can enjoy themed activities, including hands-on cooking, scavenger hunts, period games and crafts.
Admission is $31.50 per child per day, payable upon arrival. Pre-registration is required. Reserve your spot by emailing fortmalden@pc.gc.ca.
Fort Malden National Historic Site at 100 Laird Avenue S.
Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour
Date: March 13
Experience the Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour live at the WFCU Centre on March 13th! Witness basketball innovation, incredible trick shots and unmatched entertainment as the Globetrotters take on the Washington Generals. Don't miss out on the pre-game, post-game and in-game fun!
WFCU Centre on 8787 McHugh Street in Windsor.
Tickets are available at this link.
Windsor Spitfires vs. Guelph Storm
Date: March 14, 7:05 pm
Cheer on the Windsor Spitfires as they face off against the Guelph Storm at the WFCU Centre on March 14th! Bring your energy and support your favorite team in this exciting matchup. Go Spits Go!
WFCU Centre on 8787 McHugh Street in Windsor.
Tickets are available at this link.
Maple Syrup Festival Tasters' Weekend
Date: March 16 & 17, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Celebrate Maple Month at John R. Park Homestead during Tasters' Weekend on Mar. 16 and 17,
Enjoy maple-themed activities, including the Maple Taffy pour, baked goods, maple butter and more. Explore the #MapleTrail and indulge in maple-infused delights along the way.
John R. Park Homestead on 915 County Rd 50 in Essex.
Windsor Express vs. Pontiac Pharaohs
Date: March 16, 7:00 pm
Join the excitement as the Windsor Express take on the Pontiac Pharaohs at the WFCU Centre on Mar. 16. Get your tickets here.
WFCU Centre on 8787 McHugh St. in Windsor.
Windsor Spitfires vs. London Knights
Date: March 17, 4:05 pm
Gather your friends and family for an action-packed game as the Windsor Spitfires battle the London Knights on March 17th! Head to the WFCU Centre and show your support for the Spitfires.
Get your tickets here.
WFCU Centre on 8787 McHugh St. in Windsor.
March Break at Museum Windsor: Mission to Space
Date: March 9 to 17
Embark on a space adventure at Museum Windsor during March Break! Explore the new exhibit, "Health in Space: Daring to Explore," participate in a Mission to Space scavenger hunt and enjoy daily space-themed crafts. Regular museum hours and admission rates apply.
More information is available at this link.
Museum Windsor on 401 Riverside Drive West.
Amherstburg Happy Campers - March Break Day Camp: Nature Explorers
Date: March 11 – March 15, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Kids are invited to a Nature Explorers March Break Day Camp at the Libro Centre. From Mar. 11 to 15, children ages four to 11 can enjoy themed activities, crafts, games and exploration.
Space is limited so call (519) 736-5712 to reserve your spot.
March Break at Big Time Entertainment
Date: March 11 – 17
Spend your March Break at Big Time Entertainment! Enjoy extended hours, early bird specials and a variety of activities including arcade games, go-karts, laser tag and more. Don't miss out on the fun!
Big Time Entertainment on 2411 Dougall Ave. in Windsor.
Free events at Tecumseh Mall for March Break
Date: March 12-16
Join us for free March Break events at Tecumseh Mall. Meet and greet your favorite characters, enjoy St. Patrick's Day festivities and watch performances by the Emerald Isle Dance Society.
Tecumseh Mall on 7654 Tecumseh Rd. E. in Windsor.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
Menstruation cycle tracking app breached users' privacy, B.C. class-action lawsuit alleges
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says a class-action lawsuit can move forward over alleged privacy breaches against a company that made an app to track users' menstrual and fertility cycles.
Mob of hopping kangaroos invade Australian golf course
You’re having fun playing golf and then a mob of kangaroos suddenly interrupts your round. Golfer Stephen Roche must have thought he’d gone hopping mad when he saw the stream of ‘roos approaching him.
Nearly 75,000 Canadians sign petition calling on federal government to end daylight saving time
With daylight saving time taking place on Sunday, a petition calling on the federal government to permanently end the practice has nearly 75,000 signatures.
Officers weren't told of threats to harm police, says RCMP 'Freedom Convoy' report
An internal RCMP review of the force's response to "Freedom Convoy" protests found that some officers at the scene of an Alberta blockade were unaware of threats to harm police until after the episode ended.
