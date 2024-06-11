WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Here comes sunshine! Windsor-Essex forecast looking nice Tuesday

    Share

    A beautiful day is in store for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday with lots of blue skies and bright sunshine. 

    The region will see temperatures continue to climb throughout the week with Thursday set to be the hottest, just getting over 30.

    Here's how the forecast breaks down:

    Tuesday Mainly sunny. High 22.

    Tuesday night Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low 13.

    Wednesday Clearing in the morning. High 28

    Thursday A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

    Friday A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News