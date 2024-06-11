Here comes sunshine! Windsor-Essex forecast looking nice Tuesday

A beautiful day is in store for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Tuesday with lots of blue skies and bright sunshine.

The region will see temperatures continue to climb throughout the week with Thursday set to be the hottest, just getting over 30.

Here's how the forecast breaks down:

Tuesday Mainly sunny. High 22.

Tuesday night Increasing cloudiness this evening. Low 13.

Wednesday Clearing in the morning. High 28

Thursday A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Friday A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.