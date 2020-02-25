WINDSOR, ONT. -- Old Man Winter wants it to be known he’s returning to southern Ontario for at least a couple of days.

After enjoying mild temperatures in recent days, residents in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent will be hit with heavy snow Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region.

Snow is likely to start Tuesday evening and continue the next day, with the heaviest amounts coming Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the track of the storm is still uncertain but the area can expect up to 15 centimetres by Thursday morning. That amount may change based on the system’s movement.

Environment Canada says motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow.