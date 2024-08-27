Heat Warning sticks around in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A heat event continues Tuesday in the region.

According to Environment Canada, maximum temperatures are expected to be between 30 and 33 C, while minimum temperatures are expected to be between 20 and 22 C. Humidex values will be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Cooler temperatures are expected by Wednesday.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration and never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 33. Humidex 44. UV index 8 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 then light after midnight. Low 21.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Saturday: Sunny. High 28.