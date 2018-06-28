

Environment Canada is warning about what officials call an "extreme heat event” for the Canada Day weekend.

A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Beginning Friday temperatures will climb into the low thirties, bringing heat and humidity through the holiday weekend.

Hot and humid air will move into the area for the weekend with temperatures peaking in the mid to low thirties and humidex values in the mid-forties. Overnight temperatures will only fall to the low twenties.

Health officials in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent say everyone is at risk from heat, especially older adults, infants and young children, people who work or exercise in the heat and those with certain medical conditions.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, weakness and confusion. If you experience any of these symptoms, you should seek immediate medical attention.

Residents are also encouraged to check on friends, family and neighbours frequently during heat events, and even after the weather cools off, as they may still feel the effects of the heat.

Health officials have also released a number of tips to stay cool.

· Drink plenty of water

· Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

· Take a cool bath or shower

· Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

· Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

· Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance

· If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).

Heat strokes are considered a medical emergency. Call 911 or your local emergency number immediately if you are caring for someone who has a high body temperature, is unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating.

Some forecasts have the heat event continuing into midweek.