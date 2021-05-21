WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its Business Excellence Awards (BEAs).

A total of 12 Awards were presented virtually on Thursday, May 20 due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings.

The theme of the broadcast was the Early Evening Show with Gordon Orr. This was the fourth time the CEO of Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island has MC’d the BEAs.

The Business Excellence Awards are organized by a volunteer committee consisting of community leaders and Chaired by Jason Toner, Director of Marketing and Communications at Tourism Windsor Essex.

The mandate of the Business Excellence Awards is to continue the tradition of honouring business and professional achievements in Windsor Essex on an annual basis.

The BEAs recognize successful businesses and people and the contributions they make to the growth and prosperity of our economy.

This recognition is especially important during the coronavirus pandemic while businesses continue to face unique challenges to their operations.

2020-21 Award Winners: