OPP recover stolen property, look for rightful owners
Published Wednesday, March 13, 2019 4:26PM EDT
Do you live in Chatham-Kent and are missing some valuables?
It may be in the possession of Ontario Provincial Police.
Investigators with the Elgin Middlesex County Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) of the OPP say they have recovered a large amount of stolen property.
Police believe the property was stolen from residences and business in the Elgin, Middlesex, and Kent County.
The CSCU says it would like to return stolen property to their rightful owners.
Anyone that has been a victim of a break and enter or theft of property since December 2018 is asked to contact:
- Detective Constable Wilfong at 519-631-2920 or by email at adam.wilfong@opp.ca (Elgin and Kent County)
- Detective Constable Murchland at 519-681-0300 or by email at emmett.murchland@opp.ca (Middlesex County)