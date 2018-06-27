Most Windsor-Essex beaches deemed safe for swimming this weekend
Map of beach water quality monitiring in Windsor-Essex. (Courtesy Windsor-Essex County Health Unit)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:42PM EDT
If you are looking to beat the heat this weekend, all but one beach is considered safe for swimming in Windsor and Essex County.
The water at West Belle River Beach is listed as unsafe following tests by the Windsor And Essex County Health Unit, from samples taken on Monday.
The health unit says high bacteria in this water may pose a risk to your health.