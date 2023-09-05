Heat continues in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A heat warning remains in effect for the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas with temperatures expected to reach up to 34C.
Hot and humid conditions are expected through Wednesday, with daytime highs between 29 and 34C. Overnight lows won’t offer much relief from the heat, dropping just to 18 to 22C.
According to Environment Canada, humidex values may reach near 40, which is “very atypical of early September.”
Tuesday is expected to bring sunshine and a high of 32C. The evening is expected to be clear with a low of 20C.
The passage of a cold front Thursday is expected to bring an end to the heat.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Wednesday: 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms, high of 30C. In the evening, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms, low of 19C.
- Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 26C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 16C.
- Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers, high of 22C. At night, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers, low of 13C.
- Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 23C. In the evening, cloudy periods and a low of 12C.
- Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 10C.
The average high for this time of year is 24C.
