WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision

    Police on the scene of a collision in Harrow, Oct. 6, 2024 (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) Police on the scene of a collision in Harrow, Oct. 6, 2024 (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A 16 year old has died after a crash involving a pedestrian.

    Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to the scene where officers said a vehicle struck a pedestrian on County Road 18 near Britton Road in Essex.

    The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News