16-year-old pedestrian struck in fatal collision

A 16 year old has died after a crash involving a pedestrian.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, OPP responded to the scene where officers said a vehicle struck a pedestrian on County Road 18 near Britton Road in Essex.

The pedestrian, a 16-year-old boy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no word on how the crash happened or if any charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.