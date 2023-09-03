Heat warning issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hot and humid conditions are forecasted to follow the Labour Day weekend.

A hot air mass is expected to affect the area beginning Sunday and persisting through at least mid-week.

Temperatures on Sunday will be near 29 to 32C. As the week progresses, daytime highs are expected to increase to near 31 to 35C.

The hottest days look to be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada indicates overnight lows for some areas will fall to just below alert criteria, mainly in rural areas. Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September.

The passage of a cold front will bring an end to the heat later this week but the timing of the front is still uncertain. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Officials say the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Environment Canada warns to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Other tips include: