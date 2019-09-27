A mosquito known to transmit Zika has been found in a local trap, prompting a reminder from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit that mosquitos still thrive in the fall.

That’s why the health unit’s mosquito surveillance and larviciding programs will continue into the fall months, until the temperature officially changes for the season.

New data from the routine mosquito surveillance program identified a single adult Aedes aegypti mosquito in Windsor.

“Until the first freeze hits, we are still at risk for mosquito bites and it is important that everyone take steps to avoid being bitten,” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health at the WECHU.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is a tropical mosquito that is part of the Aedes species. It is capable of transmitting several viruses, including Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever.

These mosquitoes are small and have a black and white pattern on their legs and other parts of the body. The mosquito has tested negative for any vector borne diseases.

The first human case of West Nile Virus this year in Windsor-Essex was reported on Sept. 16.

In June, an Aedes albopictus mosquito, also known to transmit Zika, was found in a Windsor-Essex trap.

Since the original discovery of the Aedes species in 2016, the WECHU has worked closely with the provincial and federal governments to enhance the local surveillance program to capture and identify invasive mosquito species.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), another mosquito born disease, has recently caused human and animal cases in Michigan. EEE is a rare but potentially fatal illness spread by a number of mosquito species that have been identified in our region.

Health unit officials say there have been no reported human or animal cases of EEE in Windsor and Essex County. As a precaution, the WECHU is testing for EEE virus in mosquitoes collected through the routine surveillance program and will inform the public of any positive findings.

For more information on mosquito safety, please visit the Health Unit’s web page. Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.