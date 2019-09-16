The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus in the region this year.

The health unit says a Windsor-Essex County resident has tested positive for the virus. Even though it is the first in Windsor-Essex this year, it marks the fourth in Ontario.

“Even though it is getting cooler in the evenings, it is still important for everyone to eliminate any standing water around their home/property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites during the fall months” said Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor - Essex County Health Unit.

The health unit says most people with WNV never develop symptoms and will not know that they have the virus.

Only about 20 per cent of people develop symptoms of West Nile fever with less than 1 per cent developing severe neuro-invasive disease.

The mosquito species capable of spreading WNV have been identified throughout WEC through the health unit’s surveillance program.

The virus is transmitted by mosquitoes that have fed on infected birds. This positive human case is a reminder for WEC residents to continue to protect themselves from exposure.

The Health Unit, along with each municipality, will continue to monitor for WNV activity for the remainder of the season. More information is available on the health unit website.