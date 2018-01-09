

CTV Windsor





The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be rolling out a phone survey to randomly selected adults in Windsor-Essex in the coming weeks.



“In our 2016 Community Needs Assessment Report, Mental Health was identified as a top priority for Windsor-Essex,” says Dr. Wajid Ahmed, acting medical officer of health.

“Specifically, our report highlighted the need to improve data sources to understand the underlying needs related to mental health. This need was echoed in our Mental Health Profile of Windsor-Essex County, created in August 2016.”

Ahmed says in order to plan programs and services that meet the needs of our community, “we must improve our understanding of mental health and mental illness in our community.”

He says this survey will provide them with information from local residents, so that they can better understand and address this important public health priority.



Ipsos Public Affairs will be conducting the survey on behalf of WECHU.

The topics covered will include self-reported mental health, knowledge and attitudes about mental health and mental illness, and knowledge of mental health supports and services.



“In support of the new Ontario Public Health Standards (2018) and in collaboration with our community partners, the WECHU wants to ensure that residents have access to mental health resources, including educational material, crisis help-lines, and other mental health supports," says Nicole Dupuis, director of health promotion.

"By assessing baseline knowledge and attitudes, the WECHU and other partners will be able to target efforts to address any gaps."



Residents are encouraged to take the time to complete this confidential and anonymous survey if they are called.

The results will inform programs to promote and maintain positive mental health across the lifespan in our homes, schools, and workplaces.



Those with questions or concerns about the survey can call the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit at 519-258-2146 or visit www.wechu.org and view the frequently asked questions posted for this community survey.