LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed one new COVID-19 case Sunday.

On Saturday, there were eight new cases in the region.

Health officials say the total number of cases stands at 2,624. There are 2,453 resolved cases and the death count remains at 76.

Three retirement homes in the region remain in an outbreak.

On Saturday, Premier Doug Ford announced new restrictions would be in place for private social gatherings. Gatherings will be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors for at least the next 28 days.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is asking all residents to obey the restrictions. "I am concerned that if we do not follow these guidelines, and pandemic figures continue to rise, then the Province of Ontario will be forced to roll-back further," he said.

The new limits will not apply to events or gatherings held in staffed businesses and facilities, such as bars, restaurants, cinemas, convention centres, banquet halls, gyms, places of worship, recreational sporting or performing art events.

Provincial officials reported 365 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which is a slight dip from the 407 reported on Saturday and the 401 on Friday.