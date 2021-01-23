WINDSOR, ONT. -- The City of Windsor is reminding dog owners it's time to renew or get your first dog license by February 1.

All dog owners must register their dog and purchase a dog license under By-law 245-2004 and must be purchased within 10 days of becoming the guardian of a dog two months of age or older.

The tag must be on the dog at all times, or penalties may occur.

A maximum of three dogs are allowed per household in the Windsor-Essex.

Due to COVID-19, renewal or purchasing licences can be done online on the city's website.

The Licensing Division at City Hall is closed for all in-person license transactions at this time.

The deadline for renewal of a license is February 1.