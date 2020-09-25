WINDSOR, ONT. -- Pharmacy testing for COVID-19 for asymptomatic individuals in Windsor and Chatham will be available as early as Tuesday.

Earlier this week the province rolled out the plan to make testing available in some pharmacies across Ontario, however, it was clustered in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa and Huntsville.

Premier Doug Ford announced more pharmacies would offer testing during a press conference Friday noting that 18 more pharmacies across Southwestern Ontario would begin official testing including locations in Windsor and Chatham.

The province is still asking people to only go to an assessment centre if they are experiencing symptoms, or if they think they may have been exposed to the virus.

A full list of pharmacies planned to offer testing will be released at a later date.