WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting an increase of four new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the new cases, the health unit says one case is community acquired, one is a close contact of a confirmed case and two cases are still under investigation.

As of Sunday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,649 cases of COVID-19 including 2,494 people who have recovered.

There are 79 active cases in Windsor-Essex, with four people currently in hospital.

There is currently one retirement home in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has cases among five residents and two staff members.

The WECHU says there are no workplaces and no schools currently experiencing outbreaks.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.