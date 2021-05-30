WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Sunday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 426 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,533 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,875 people who have recovered.

Breakdown of new cases:

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

2 cases are still under investigation

Outbreaks in the region:

8 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital with four people in the ICU.

There are 232 cases considered active, of those cases 131 have been identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) and 101 are non-VOC.

According to the health unit, 1,765 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated: